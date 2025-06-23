Maureen Sargent, who lives in Hastings, said she found the state of the cemetery on The Ridge ‘heart-breaking and distressing’ when visiting her son’s grave on June 15.

She said the issue has been going on for some time.

Margaret said: “It has now reached a point where the state of this cemetery is simply beyond neglect.

“The cemetery, which spans over 87 acres, should be a peaceful sanctuary, a place where families can grieve, reflect, and honour their loved ones in dignity.

“Sadly, this is far from the reality. The area is increasingly overgrown, with headstones left dangerously unstable, grass left uncut for extended periods, and bins overflowing or being removed, leading to foul smells, unsanitary conditions, and the attraction of vermin.

“It is heart-breaking and distressing to visit what should be a place of comfort, only to be met with such disorder and disregard.

“As visitors, many of us feel not only disappointed but deeply upset and anxious by the condition of this space. The general consensus among those I’ve spoken to at the site is one of frustration and sadness. Many describe the cemetery as being in the worst condition they’ve ever seen.

“It appears either funding for this site has been drastically cut, or Hastings Borough Council (HBC) has simply failed to prioritise investment into the maintenance of this critical public space.

“Unattended graves, especially those whose families may no longer be alive to tend them, should be maintained by the council, particularly if public funding is provided for such purposes. It is both a matter of public respect and basic decency.”

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: “The council’s Cemetery and Crematorium and Grounds Maintenance teams take great pride in ensuring Hastings Cemetery and Crematorium is well cared for.

“The cemetery was designed to offer a variety of burial options within a single site, allowing families the ability to choose what best suits their loved ones. Spanning 87 acres, the grounds include a diverse range of habitats, from flat grassed areas to natural woodland. Around one-fifth of the site is intentionally left to naturalise - part of a long-standing practice to support local wildlife and pollinators.

“Since bringing the Grounds Maintenance contract back in-house, the site is now being maintained to its highest standard in many years. The regular compliments the teams receive from families and friends of loved ones who are buried or cremated there are testament to the team’s dedication and hard work.

“While some areas are currently due for mowing, the team is working hard to complete this in line with the ongoing maintenance schedule.

“Visual inspections of memorials are carried out periodically. If any issues are identified, the grave owners are notified directly, as the council is not legally permitted to carry out repairs. The council may only remove a memorial if it is found to be in a dangerous condition.

“The council has not received any complaints directly regarding bins, odours, or vermin. The bins that are typically used for flower wrapping and dead flowers are emptied every Monday morning. If a visitor notices an overflowing bin, this can easily be reported to the team at my.hastings.gov.uk, and this will be emptied.

“We welcome all suggestions for improvement and encourage anyone with feedback to contact the Grounds Maintenance team directly at [email protected].”

1 . Hastings cemetery 4.jpg Concerns have been raised over the state of Hastings Cemetery and Crematorium. Picture: Maureen Sargent Photo: Maureen Sargent

2 . Hastings cemetery 1.jpg Concerns have been raised over the state of Hastings Cemetery and Crematorium. Picture: Maureen Sargent Photo: Maureen Sargent

3 . Hastings cemetery 3.jpg Concerns have been raised over the state of Hastings Cemetery and Crematorium. Picture: Maureen Sargent Photo: Maureen Sargent