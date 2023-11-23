State of the art stroke services could come to Chichester hospital if new proposals are greenlit

“State of the art” stroke services could be headed to St Richard's Hospital in Chichester if new proposals get the go-ahead, the NHS has said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The board of NHS Sussex will consider plans to build an acute stroke centre in the Chichester hospital at its public meeting next Wednesday (November 29), meaning residents could have access to vastly improved stroke services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If approved, the stroke centre would work as part of a network with the comprehensive stroke centre at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. A stroke centre is considered the only viable way to ensure 24/7 access to acute stroke service, delivered in line with national standards which would see the minimum required number of patients each year required to maintain a skilled workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre would cover Adur, Arun, Chichester, Worthing and South of Horhsam, meaning Worthing Hospital would no longer receive people experiencing a stroke. Instead, those patients would go to Chichester, or to the Comprehensive Stroke Centre at the RSCH in Brighton, which already provides a 24.7 stroke service.

St Richard's Hospital in Chichester

The plans follow five years of hard work and research led by health experts to review current services and develop proposals that would meet local demand and stay in line with national guidelines. Planners hope that, working together, the two stroke centres would ensure that everyone in West Sussex is within a 60 minute ambulance journey to a nationally compliant stroke centre.