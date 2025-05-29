State-of-the-art surgical equipment donated to Hastings hospital

State-of-the-art surgical equipment has been donated to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings by the Friends of Conquest Hospital

Two new Karl Storz Stack Systems for use by the gynaecology and colorectal departments, in both theatres and outpatients at the hospital were donated, replacing existing equipment.

The East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust confirmed that the new stack systems include all the equipment needed to perform keyhole laparoscopic diagnostic and surgical procedures. It has ultra-high 4k capability giving significantly better image resolution and the 3D stereoscopic capability gives the surgeon improved spatial orientation during procedures.

Mr Elhami Ebeid, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist said: “We are really grateful to the Friends for this donation. The donation of £211,587.56 for this state of the art 4K 3D Karl Storz stack system for use in our theatres and in our outpatient clinic for laparoscopy and hysteroscopy services, has certainly contributed greatly to the treatment for gynaecology and gynaecology oncology patients, offering minimally invasive surgery.”

Members of the Friends of Conquest Hospital with some members of the surgical team. Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

A spokesperson for the Trust added: “Thank you goes to The Friends of Conquest Hospital together with The Valerie Evelyn Morant Trust, The League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital, The Magdalen & Lasher Charity and The Friends of Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital which along with the funds raised at last year’s Horse Show event and other private donations which has enabled the purchase of this new equipment.”