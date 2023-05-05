Statue for Sussex singer Dame Vera Lynn to feature at National Memorial Arboretum

The proposed Dame Vera Memorial, which was originally planned for the White Cliffs of Dover, has been reimagined as a piece at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The memorial committee has announced that the sculpture is intended to feature ‘as part of a wider tribute to all wartime performers, past present and future’.

Julie Cushion, chair of the Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue committee, said: “We are honoured to dedicate this memorial to all those who risk their lives to entertain and lift spirits and morale in times of conflict.”

She said: “First announced last year, the Dame Vera Memorial was originally planned for the White Cliffs of Dover. However, this reimagined memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire will provide much greater accessibility not only to UK residents but also to international visitors and celebrate the contributions of all wartime performers.”

The proposed memorial to Dame Vera Lynn has been created by artist Paul Day

The proposed memorial has been created by artist Paul Day, who has sculpted high-profile public monuments for more than two decades. The memorial committee said it will be a three-metre diameter, bronze disc in high relief, which depicts Dame Vera Lynn at its centre, surrounded by scenes of entertainers performing for the Armed Forces.

The committee said its is proposed that the memorial be placed alongside the river at the Arboretum, which was founded 22 years ago to commemorate Britain’s servicemen and women.

The late MP Sir David Amess, who was a driving force behind the memorial, helped launch the Memorial Statue fund and served as the first chairman of the appeal. The committee said events hosted in his memory have contributed to wider fundraising efforts.

Virginia Lewis-Jones, Dame Vera’s daughter, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have found a home for the memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum. My mother would be delighted to be so close to her beloved boys, and to feature in a beautiful memorial that focuses not just on her but also our brave service men and women. This is the right place to commemorate her legacy for future generations.”