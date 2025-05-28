'Steady progress' being made on Bognor Regis theatre renovation, council says

An artist's impression of the finished project.

Arun District Council contractors are continuing to make ‘steady progress’ on multi-million pound renovation works to Bognor’s Alexandra Theatre, a spokesperson said.

The council says that enabling work on the site is now almost entirely finished and below-ground drainage installation is set to begin shortly; marking the transition to core construction work on the site.

As well as this, approximately 70 tonnes of scaffolding equipment has been delivered to the site. Installation started yesterday (May 27) and contractors say it will support both internal and external work alike.

The installation of hoardings has been rescheduled to start today (May 28), due to the bank holiday, and a council spokesperson has said they represent a key part of the project’s community engagement strategy, providing vital information about the wider Regis Rejuvenation initiative. This first phase will showcase project designs, delivery partners, and timelines across a number of regeneration schemes across Bognor Regis.

A second phase of planning is also planned, which will include signage designed to guide visitors to the Arcade and High Street, while simultaneously promoting local traders.

Cllr Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee, said: "We're excited to see the hoardings going up later this month. They're an important part of connecting people with the vision for the town centre and ensuring that local traders remain front and centre during this major investment in Bognor Regis."

Work on the £15 million project started last year, is expected to finish in 2026, and should transform the Alexandra Theatre into an an all new space, complete with more seating, a cafe, and five studio/ public exhibition spaces.