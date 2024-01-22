Removal works of the old café at Birling Gap have continued to make steady progress.

The Birling Gap Hotel is within the property known as Crowlink, Birling Gap and Belle Tout, which is owned by The National Trust.

The National Trust plans to move its café and visitor centre to the rear of the building and has plans for the rest of the west wing of the building to be demolished.

Since the announcement, work has gone underway for the demolition of the site.

Steady progress continues to be made on the site with roof slates being removed as well as work on the interior of the building.

Despite the works, the car park and the National Trust Café continue to be open for visitors.

Speaking at the beginning of the demolition works, a National Trust spokesperson said: “Through the course of this year (2023) we’ve been moving our café and visitor centre to the rear of the building, so that we can adapt to coastal change here and continue to welcome visitors to the café here.

"The final part of the process is taking place now, to take down the front of the building and keep it safe from future storms and cliff erosion. The building has the same footprint as before, with just the front section removed.

“The visitor building here at Birling Gap sits on a shoreline that's constantly changing due to rising sea levels, erosion and weathering.

"These natural processes have been occurring for centuries and have shaped Birling Gap and the Seven Sisters that are seen here today."

All pictures courtesy of Bob Newton.

1 . Steady progress continues at demolition of Birling Gap Café Steady progress continues at demolition of Birling Gap Café Photo: Bob Newton

