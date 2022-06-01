Stedham Primary School Celebrate Platinum Jubillee with Garden Party

Pupils gave three cheers to the Queen and sang the national anthem at the event.

On Friday May 27 current pupils, parents and carers, villagers, governors, ex-pupils and Chichester MP Gillian Keegan attended the party at the Midhurst School.

Sunshine, cakes and scones were enjoyed by all who attended the celebration of the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many pupils dressed in Royal fancy dress for the occasion and also sang the national anthem and gave three cheers to Her Majesty the Queen for her service to the Commonwealth.

The garden party was attended by many people in Stedham.

Ex pupils of the school also attended the party and enjoyed the event, 50 years after they attended the school.

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan was also at the garden party, where she planted a tree with the youngest pupils at the school to commemorate the event.

Mrs Keegan also judged the fancy dress competition and mixed with the Stedham community.

Cake, sunshine and scones were enjoyed by all at the party.

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan planted a tree at the garden party.