Steer clear of Chichester, motorists warned, as heavy bank holiday traffic leads to severe delays

Traffic news

Motorists have been warned to steer clear of Chichester today – Monday August 25 – as bank holiday traffic leads to severe delays all over the city.

Severe delays of ten minutes and more have been reported on both directions of the Chichester Bypass, according to AA Route Planner, as motorists push in and out of the city.

Bognor Road, leading into the city, is also busy, with traffic reportedly ‘heavier than usual’, according to AA reports.

In the city itself, heavy traffic has been reported on Stockbridge Road, the A259, the A286 and the B2178.