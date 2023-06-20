The new chairman of Arun District Council has chosen stem cell charity AJ’s Legacy as her chosen charity for 2023-24.

Councillor Allison Cooper was made chairman on May 31 and presented her choice to the rest of the council at the Littlehampton Civic Centre on June 14.

AJ’s Legacy, which raises money for and awareness of stem cell research on behalf of the Anthony Nolan Trust is a cause close to Cllr Cooper’s heart, as it is for many Arun residents. Alongside raising awareness of stem cell research, it pays tribute to a local young man, Alex, who lost his life to blood cancer in March.

Alex’s wife Jemma and close friend Dino joined the chair and consort at the reception to kickstart a year of fundraising on an evening which raised just shy of £400.

L to R: Jemma Hay-Bryant and Cllr Alison Cooper, Chairman of the Council

Cllr Alison Cooper said: “Our aim is to Honour Alex’s memory and to raise funds, but also to raise awareness of the importance for people to join the bone marrow donation register, particularly young men between the ages of 16 and 30. Throughout this year I will be working hard to support Gemma in her fundraising activities as well as creating my own opportunities to promote the charity and raise money.

“Being the Chair of Arun District Council is a privilege and I am committed to being a proud ambassador for our district and this council and look forward to supporting many groups, communities and events throughout the year.”

To find out more about Arun District Council and Cllr Cooper, visit Arun.gov.uk