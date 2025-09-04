Step into Autumn at beautiful estate gardens near Hastings

The estate comprises formal gardens and woodland and is on the Kent Sussex border at Rolvenden, close to Northiam, on a bus route from Hastings.

It was a Garden of the Year 2025 finalist.

Alison Miles, from Hole Park, said: “Once the bright Summer colours have faded, the gardens and woods explode into a riot of rich reds, yellows and golds and Hole Park’s Autumn glory emerges. In fact, the trees and shrubs planted over the past 100 years have been chosen with just this range of colour and contrast in mind. “There will also be splashes of floral brightness too – with cannas and dahlias blooming in the exotic border and the impressive, late-flowering giant agapanthus ‘Hole Park Blue’ on show into October.

"The 16-acres of gardens, meadows and woodland are open on Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout September and October from 11am to 6pm. Sundays are added in October, for visitors to enjoy the season unfolding, before the gardens close for the year on Thursday 30th October until Spring 2026. And don’t forget to bring your canine companions for a walk through the garden’s ‘golden season’. Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome throughout the gardens and woodland.

“Walking and exploring finished, hungry visitors can head to the Coach House Tea Room for some delicious homemade soup and a Cranbrook Bakery roll or hot sausage roll. The Coach House will be serving light lunches, teas, cakes plus other refreshments on all open days. Dogs are not allowed inside the Coach House Tea Room (except assistance dogs) only in the outdoor marquee seating area.

“Hole Park is also offering a number of exclusive, bookable Autumn events. For a fascinating glimpse of the workings of the wider Hole Park Estate, which includes forestry, Christmas tree and English cricket bat willow plantations, join an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour on Friday 19 September The private off-road experience will give guests a unique insight into its day-to-day running and will conclude with lunch in the Coach House Tearoom, which is included within the ticket price.

"On Sunday 19 October garden lovers can experience Hole Park in Autumn with owner Edward Barham as their guide. During this special and personal Guided Walk, he will share stories, historical insights and personal reflections from over a century of garden creation, beginning with his great-grandfather’s vision for Hole Park after World War 1 and the birth of the National Garden Scheme movement.

“Keen gardeners can then perfect their skills and learn new ones from expert Head Gardener Quentin Stark at his final Garden Workshop of the year on Wednesday 29 October. Attendees will learn about tree and shrub propagation in this hands-on workshop, utilising specimens from the garden and its greenhouses.

"And history fans are not left out. The fascinating story of Hole Park, its many owners and their legacy are revealed in a special History Talk on Thursday 23 October, given by Edward Barham. Using estate artefacts, unique documents and rare portraits of its past custodians tracked down by Edward, each with a story to tell, you’ll be taken on a journey through time revealing the Estate’s complex past and the people who shaped it.

"The ticket prices include access to the gardens for the rest of the day. Places are strictly limited for each event so early booking is recommended. Bookings can be made via the website Events page: www.holepark.com/your-visit/events/.

Pictures by Alison Miles.

