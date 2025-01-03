Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Steyning boy has run 34 miles for the RNLI, with support from friends, family and even his headteacher along the way.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine-year-old Luca Webb took part in the Reindeer Run Challenge during December and raised more than £300 for what he says is an important cause.

Dad Chris Webb explained: "Luca asked to take part in the challenge after seeing recent news reports about storms and learning about the incredible lifesaving efforts of the RNLI team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The running challenge gave him something to focus on after fracturing his wrist in November, which meant he couldn’t play any contact sport."

Luca Webb in Steyning, counting his runs after completing more miles for the Reindeer Run Challenge for the RNLI

Luca, who attends Steyning CofE Primary School, completed the challenge by doing different runs of two or three miles, including setting a new 5km personal best at the Lancing Beach Green parkrun.

Throughout the month, Luca was joined on his runs by different supporters, including his brother, sister, uncle, dad, school friends and even his headteacher, Simon Phipps.

The Reindeer Challenge raises money to help keep RNLI volunteers safe in winter, ensuring they have everything they need to answer the call for help when temperatures are sub-zero, winds are numbing and the sea is freezing.