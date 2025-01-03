Steyning boy puts his energy into running for RNLI after wrist fracture bars him from contact sport
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Nine-year-old Luca Webb took part in the Reindeer Run Challenge during December and raised more than £300 for what he says is an important cause.
Dad Chris Webb explained: "Luca asked to take part in the challenge after seeing recent news reports about storms and learning about the incredible lifesaving efforts of the RNLI team.
"The running challenge gave him something to focus on after fracturing his wrist in November, which meant he couldn’t play any contact sport."
Luca, who attends Steyning CofE Primary School, completed the challenge by doing different runs of two or three miles, including setting a new 5km personal best at the Lancing Beach Green parkrun.
Throughout the month, Luca was joined on his runs by different supporters, including his brother, sister, uncle, dad, school friends and even his headteacher, Simon Phipps.
The Reindeer Challenge raises money to help keep RNLI volunteers safe in winter, ensuring they have everything they need to answer the call for help when temperatures are sub-zero, winds are numbing and the sea is freezing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.