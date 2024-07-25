Steyning care home residents enjoy summer fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents at a Steyning care home celebrated the summer with a Hollywood-themed event.

Joined by their families and the local community, residents at Croft Meadow care home enjoyed an event that saw a variety of stalls and games, as well as a special visit from Tina the Shetland Pony from Pony Parties and local entertainer Bill Fox.

The home received a number of donations from the local community for the event, including donations from Steyning Leisure Centre, Steyning Bookshop, Cobblestone Tea Shop, Steyning Butchers, Cobblestone Gift Shop, Little Cards, Chanctonbury Wines, Beauty Place and Vintage and Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Service manager, Carmen Flueras, commented: ‘I would like to thank everyone who attended and those who kindly donated and made our event such a success. A special thanks has to go to our activity champion, Sarah, for all of the organisation.

(l-r) resident Brian Matthews with Bex Doe and Debbie Parfitt from Pony Parties

“It is important for us to maintain strong community links for our residents and we look forward to seeing everyone again at future events.”