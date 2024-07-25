Steyning care home residents enjoy summer fair
Joined by their families and the local community, residents at Croft Meadow care home enjoyed an event that saw a variety of stalls and games, as well as a special visit from Tina the Shetland Pony from Pony Parties and local entertainer Bill Fox.
The home received a number of donations from the local community for the event, including donations from Steyning Leisure Centre, Steyning Bookshop, Cobblestone Tea Shop, Steyning Butchers, Cobblestone Gift Shop, Little Cards, Chanctonbury Wines, Beauty Place and Vintage and Home.
Service manager, Carmen Flueras, commented: ‘I would like to thank everyone who attended and those who kindly donated and made our event such a success. A special thanks has to go to our activity champion, Sarah, for all of the organisation.
“It is important for us to maintain strong community links for our residents and we look forward to seeing everyone again at future events.”
Croft Meadow is operated by Shaw healthcare in partnership with West Sussex County Council and provides residential care for up to 60 residents, including those living with dementia. Shaw is the largest employee-owned care provider in the UK.
