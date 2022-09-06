Edit Account-Sign Out
Winners of the Rushfields allotment competition. Picture: Maggie Clews

Steyning & District Food & Drink Festival: Rushfields allotment competition winners revealed

A crowd gathered at Steyning Farmers Market on Saturday to see winners of the Rushfields allotment competition receive their prizes at the start of the month-long Steyning & District Food & Drink Festival.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 5:10 pm

Judges were Louise Crush, Eddie Woodward staff from Rushfields Plant Centre and Rock Farm. They awarded Champion Allotment Holder to Chip and Geraldine’s plot at Rublees Allotments. Second was Mike Piper from Upper Beeding Allotments and third was Carol Killick from Rublees.

The most unusual crop prize went to Nicola Jones and David Morrison from Canada Gardens Allotments for their chickpeas. Other class winners were Colin Berry from Upper Beeding for best small plot and Teresa Avery from Rublees for most bee friendly and pretty plot.

1. Rushfields allotment competition

Sam from Rushfields presents the Champion Allotment Holder to Ian Alexander, on behalf of winners Chip and Geraldine

Photo: Maggie Clews

2. Rushfields allotment competition

Mike Piper from Upper Beeding Allotments

Photo: Maggie Clews

3. Rushfields allotment competition

Mary Matthews accepts third prize in the Champion Allotment Holder category on behalf of her mother, Carol Killick

Photo: Maggie Clews

4. Rushfields allotment competition

Colin Berry from Upper Beeding Allotments

Photo: Maggie Clews

