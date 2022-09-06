Steyning & District Food & Drink Festival: Rushfields allotment competition winners revealed

Judges were Louise Crush, Eddie Woodward staff from Rushfields Plant Centre and Rock Farm. They awarded Champion Allotment Holder to Chip and Geraldine’s plot at Rublees Allotments. Second was Mike Piper from Upper Beeding Allotments and third was Carol Killick from Rublees.

The most unusual crop prize went to Nicola Jones and David Morrison from Canada Gardens Allotments for their chickpeas. Other class winners were Colin Berry from Upper Beeding for best small plot and Teresa Avery from Rublees for most bee friendly and pretty plot.