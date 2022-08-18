Steyning man follows South Downs Way trek by hiking North Downs Way in six days

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Morris, 40, feels ready for another challenge after last year's trek and plans to hike 153 miles from Farnham to Canterbury and the White Cliffs of Dover to raise money for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice.

He will embark on his six-day adventure on Saturday, September 17, and will be walking in memory of Graham Newman.

Tim said: "I’ve taken on fundraising treks before. Last year, I completed the South Downs Way. I knew I wanted to take on another challenge this year but wanted to do a different trail, so here I am, ready to take on the North Downs Way.

Tim Morris on his previous fundraising challenge

"Every day, I’m covering at least six miles, and I’m training with a heavy rucksack on, even in the heatwave, to get my body used to the endurance challenge. I’m trying to pace myself and make sure I am as prepared as I can be for the trek.”

The trail passes through the Surrey Hills and the Kent Downs, two Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and along the Pilgrim's Way from Winchester to Canterbury. Tim will cover more than 25 miles per day to complete his challenge.

He said: "I’ve lost a lot of close friends and family members in the last few years and I want to do my bit to give back to families who are going through difficult situations.

"Chestnut Tree House are a great charity, and I’d encourage anyone thinking of fundraising for them to get out there and do it.”