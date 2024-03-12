Mr Bliss arrived on Friday, March 1, with a warm smile for his guided tour of this small but fascinating museum, talking with volunteers, watching exhibition work in progress and admiring one of the museum’s star attractions, Steyning Man – archaeology being his main interest.
He also met the museum research team and delved into the museum’s extensive archives. Mr Bliss much appreciated his look around and expressed his 'thanks to all the wonderful volunteers who make this museum such a brilliant place to visit'.
It was an informal visit and Mr Bliss said he wanted to see a normal working morning, so the volunteers kept the museum open to visitors as usual.