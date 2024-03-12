Mr Bliss arrived on Friday, March 1, with a warm smile for his guided tour of this small but fascinating museum, talking with volunteers, watching exhibition work in progress and admiring one of the museum’s star attractions, Steyning Man – archaeology being his main interest.

He also met the museum research team and delved into the museum’s extensive archives. Mr Bliss much appreciated his look around and expressed his 'thanks to all the wonderful volunteers who make this museum such a brilliant place to visit'.

It was an informal visit and Mr Bliss said he wanted to see a normal working morning, so the volunteers kept the museum open to visitors as usual.

1 . Steyning Museum Andy Bliss, High Sheriff of West Sussex, with, from left, Dominie Hills, Ros Golds, Chris Tod, Jacquie Buttrriss, Lois Roemer, Leonie Etherington, Maggie Hollands, Andrew Woodfield, Muriel Wright and Paul Norris of Steyning Museum. Copyright Nick Quinn 2024 Photo: Nick J Quinn

2 . Steyning Museum Andy Bliss, High Sheriff of West Sussex, Chris Tod and Jacquie Buttriss of Steyning Museum view the Gert & Daisy exhibit. Copyright Nick Quinn 2024 Photo: Nick J Quinn