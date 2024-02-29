Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cherry Ellis, from Steyning Grammar School, took home the coveted Student Jury Prize title at this year’s annual Moving Image Awards held at the British Film Institute on Tuesday (February 26).

Her film, titled ‘The Deep Mind Experience,’ is an experimental stop frame animation, where the protagonist is taken on a psychedelic dream-like journey inside his own subconscious mind.

The judges commended Cherry on her use of contrasting images, colour and music to reflect the mundane real-world vs the colourful and beautiful world of the subconscious mind.

Following her win, Cherry said: “I am so surprised to have won this award! After they announced all the winners I didn’t realise there was going to be another category, so I was so surprised and so happy when they called my name! I wanted to create a story that was a form of escapism and wanted to emphasis the difference between the mundane everyday life and the crazy, wacky other worlds.”

The Moving Image Awards, which launched in 2014 in collaboration with the British Film Institute, recognise and celebrate the best moving image productions from students undertaking Eduqas qualifications in Film and Media across the UK.

The event has garnered acknowledgment from educators and professors of film and media studies at various institutions throughout the UK, along with prominent figures within the film industry.