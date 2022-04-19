Steyning’s Easter egg rollathon

Volunteers of the Steyning Downland Scheme (SDS) set up the Egg Rollathon course on the Rifle Range, a nature reserve in Steyning.

Children arrived with their decorated eggs which were judged. They then rolled the eggs down the South slope.

Winners were awarded chocolate eggs, generously donated by the COOP.

Certificates were also awarded to winners and runners up in each of the four age groups - some as young as 2-years-old.

SDS was launched in 2007 when the Goring family set aside 165 acres of the Wiston Estate in the South Downs National Park for the benefit of the community, the land and its wildlife.

Its vision is to create a place where all life flourishes as a natural community space which is enjoyed, valued and managed by residents.

For more information, visit www.steyningdownland.org/about/

