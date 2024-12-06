'Still so much going on' Midhurst street party to go ahead despite Storm Darragh

There’s ‘still so much going on’ in Midhurst this weekend despite Storm Darragh, a town council spokesperson has said.

The Midhurst Christmas Street Party is still going ahead tonight (December 06), despite high wind speeds and harsh weather conditions, albeit with a few adjustments.

Santa will be at the grotto from 4pm, having caught an early sleigh ride, with performers and balloon modellers on the scene to entertain the queue. Before that, a free funfair ride will be in operation throughout the afternoon, depending on the weather.

Come evening, the fun will move to Midhurst Parish Church where Midhurst Primary School & Easebourne Primary School Choirs will be performing from 5pm. The lights will go on at 5.20pm, with the switch flicked by the council’s competition winner, and, after that, Nick Clark, a children’s entertainer, will take centre stage from 5.30pm.

After that, Chris Cummins will take to the stage to perform festive melodies from 6pm, followed by an interactive performance by the Midhurst Community Choir from 7pm.

“There will be catering trucks, and businesses have spent a lot on getting provisions for tonight, so please still come out and support our local businesses,” the town council spokesperson added.

“We are trying to salvage as much as possible to support our local businesses from Storm Darragh. We hope to see you there. Still so much going on.”