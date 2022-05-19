Still time to enter run to support Sussex children’s charity

There are still places left for the Focus 10k, which takes place on Sunday May 22 at a stunning and exclusive new East Sussex venue.

The annual run is a flagship annual event for Chailey Heritage Foundation, which is one of the UK’s leading centres for children and young people with complex neurodisabilities.

It takes place at the Sutton Hall Estate near Newick.

The weather is set fair for the weekend, providing the perfect opportunity to experience a beautiful private estate which has never been available to runners before.

There are three different events for all running levels and ages, and you can still buy tickets for the 10k, 5k, and Mini Mile on their web site, or just turn up on the day and buy them when you get there.

The unique off-road 5K course takes you on a trail run winding alongside the river Ouse and through stunning woodland, with only a couple of gentle hills to keep you on your toes. There will also be lots going on in the race village with circus skills, drummers, burgers, crepes, coffee, and ice cream to keep everyone going.

“It is an absolute privilege to invite the public to our estate for such a wonderful cause,” said James Sclater of Sutton Hall Estate, “Our family has been involved with supporting Chailey Heritage Foundation for many years, including its amazing Patchwork Farm. We have owned this estate for around 200 years, and we see this as a great opportunity to support the local community.”

Every penny raised by this year’s event will be supporting the Hippotherapy and Therapeutic Riding service at Chailey Heritage Foundation. Riding is an essential part of the physiotherapy programme; it combines physical fun with therapeutic input which provides great benefits for young people with complex physical disabilities.

“We are so lucky that the Sclater family have given our supporters a unique opportunity to run on this stunning piece of Sussex countryside which has never been opened up to the public before”, said Will Folkes, fundraising manager at Chailey Heritage Foundation. “This is our biggest fundraising event of the year and is only possible because of the generosity of supporters like the Sclaters and our headline sponsors Focus Group”.

If you would like to help the children and young people supported by this fantastic local charity, you can take this unique opportunity to explore this stunning corner of Sussex, and enjoy a family fun day in the sun this Sunday. You can find out more at www.focus10k.com. Tickets are available online until lunchtime on Friday and on the day itself from 8.30 at Vuggles Farm, BN8 4RU, just South of Newick.

