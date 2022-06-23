Still time to enter this year's Bognor Regis in Bloom competition

Organisers of this year’s Bognor Regis in Bloom gardening competition are urging green-fingered residents to sign up in one last push for applicants.

The annual competition celebrates gardens and flower displays from all over town, giving business owners and residents a chance to flex their horticultural muscles. With this year’s deadline extended to July 4, there’s still a chance to get in on the action.

“if you have a beautiful front garden, containers or pots or you’re a business owner with a spectacular hanging basket display, why not enter and be in with a chance of taking home a trophy?” a Bognor Regis in Bloom spokesperson said.

One of last year's efforts.

Those eager to combine their love of gardening with an affection for the royal family are also in luck because, in an effort to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee this year, competition organisers have added an extra category for red white and blue themed front gardens.

To sign up, email [email protected] by the deadline date and ask for an entry form.