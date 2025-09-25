Still time to sign up for walk at iconic Sussex forest

The Ashdown Forest Clumps Walk Challenge offers participants the chance to explore the forest’s iconic Scots Pine clumps on foot.

A shorter "Mini Clumps Challenge" will also take place at the Forest Centre in Wych Cross. This 3km self-guided trail is designed for families and those who prefer a gentler walk.

Organisers are stressing there is still time to sign up and take part. Book your place here News – The Ashdown Forest Foundation

Beth Morgan, head of engagement and development at Ashdown Forest, said: "Please consider taking part - there is still time.

"Although Ashdown Forest might be most famous for its precious and rare heathland, just as noticeable when you visit for a walk are its lumps and bumps. On many of the highest areas of the forest are small copses of Scots Pine trees known as clumps. There are 12 primary clumps in total, each with an interesting story to tell."

The full-length challenge covers 32km and takes in all 12 clumps, beginning and ending at the Friends car park on Crowborough Road in Nutley.

Walkers will set off at 8am and have until 6pm to complete the route.

The clumps have historical significance, with some dating back to 1825 when they were planted by Countess De La Warr. One of the newest clumps, Millennium Clump, is located near the Forest Centre in Wych Cross.

Ms Morgan said: "Visiting all 12 of the forest’s historic clumps on foot in one day has always been considered somewhat of a challenge – and not one to be undertaken lightly."

The walk will include a lunch stop at the Forest Centre, where a shorter "Mini Clumps Challenge" will also take place.

This 3km self-guided trail is designed for families and those who prefer a gentler walk. The route offers insights into the history of the clumps and the wildlife of Ashdown Forest.

Ms Morgan said: "Both challenges will raise funds for The Ashdown Forest Foundation in support of developing the next generation of aspiring young nature lovers and conservationists.

"They are in part inspired by our former CEO James Adler, who successfully undertook the Clumps Challenge with his partner Jenny. James sadly died in 2023 at the age of 42.

"James was a passionate advocate for supporting young people to come to know and love Ashdown Forest and the wider world of nature and conservation in general. This is also a great opportunity to join members of the Ashdown Forest team who will share their knowledge of the forest along the way."

The 32km walk costs £30 per person and must be booked in advance through The Ashdown Forest Foundation website.

The Mini Clumps Challenge costs £5 per adult, with children able to join for free.

Tickets can be booked in advance or purchased on the day.

The mini trail will be open from 11am to 4pm, starting at the Forest Centre on Coleman’s Hatch Road, Wych Cross (RH18 5JP).

Those unable to take part in either walk are encouraged to support the cause by making a donation online.

Ms Morgan added: "If neither walk appeals but you would like to help raise funds and cheer all the walkers on their way, you can make a donation online at Clumps Challenge 2025 - JustGiving."

1 . Ashdown Forest Clumps Ashdown Forest Clumps Photo: supplied

2 . Ashdown Forest Clumps walk Ashdown Forest Clumps walk Photo: supplied

3 . Ashdown Forest walk Ashdown Forest walk Photo: supplied

4 . James Adler James Adler Photo: supplied