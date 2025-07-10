Stolen car crashes into Hastings public toilets causing £5,000 damage

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 10th Jul 2025, 10:41 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 14:30 BST
A stolen car crashed into Hastings public toilets, causing £5,000 damage, says Hastings Borough Council.

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: "Due to a vehicle impact that has caused significant damage, the Hastings Country Park Helipad toilets are currently closed.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.”

They added: “The car was a stolen vehicle, that had been used in the car park anti-socially.

Police have taken the car (pictured) for forensic testing. Pic: Hastings Borough Councilplaceholder image
Police have taken the car (pictured) for forensic testing. Pic: Hastings Borough Council

"It hit the toilets and the fencing and was then dumped in the footpath by the car park.

"The damage totals approximately £5,000.

"The police have taken the car for forensic testing.”

Related topics:HastingsHastings Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice