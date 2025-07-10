A stolen car crashed into Hastings public toilets, causing £5,000 damage, says Hastings Borough Council.

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: "Due to a vehicle impact that has caused significant damage, the Hastings Country Park Helipad toilets are currently closed.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.”

They added: “The car was a stolen vehicle, that had been used in the car park anti-socially.

Police have taken the car (pictured) for forensic testing. Pic: Hastings Borough Council

"It hit the toilets and the fencing and was then dumped in the footpath by the car park.

"The damage totals approximately £5,000.

"The police have taken the car for forensic testing.”