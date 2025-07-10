Stolen car crashes into Hastings public toilets causing £5,000 damage
A stolen car crashed into Hastings public toilets, causing £5,000 damage, says Hastings Borough Council.
A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: "Due to a vehicle impact that has caused significant damage, the Hastings Country Park Helipad toilets are currently closed.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this causes.”
They added: “The car was a stolen vehicle, that had been used in the car park anti-socially.
"It hit the toilets and the fencing and was then dumped in the footpath by the car park.
"The damage totals approximately £5,000.
"The police have taken the car for forensic testing.”
