Stolen motorbike recovered by police in Hastings

A motorbike that had been stolen in Hastings has been recovered and reunited with its owner, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Following a report regarding a stolen motorbike, officers located the vehicle in West Hill Road.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “On January 20th, we received a report regarding a stolen motorbike.

"During a routine patrol less than a week later, officers successfully located the vehicle in the vicinity of West Hill Road. The owner was contacted, and we were able to promptly reunite the motorbike with its rightful owner. “How to make stealing your motorbike as unappealing as possible.

"The longer a thief needs to spend breaking through your security, the less likely they are to try.

"If possible, keep it out of sight, park it in a garage or secure garden, getting it off the road could help reduce insurance premiums.

"Locks / Chain

"It's a good idea to invest in a good motorbike lock.

"A disc lock (alarmed) to secure the front brake disc, or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls, use a chain lock through the back wheel as the front wheel can be removed.

"If possible secure your bike with the lock taut to an immovable object such as a ground anchor or street furniture, alternatively, thread the chain (if possible, buy 22mm) through your motorbike frame and back wheel.

“Alarms

"A useful deterrent. Ensure that any alarm you choose is an approved device. “Motorbike covers

“When possible, use a motorbike cover, it will also protect your bike from the elements.

"Disable your motorbike

"Another easy option to deter thieves is removing the spark plug or HT cap.

"The benefits are that it’s quick and relatively straightforward, although this will not prevent thieves lifting your motorcycle into a van, but it is an added tier of security worth considering.

"Trackers

"If the thieves do manage to steal your bike, a tracker fitted to the vehicle could help locate the motorbike and possibly the offenders.

"If you see your bike being stolen, never put yourself at risk, call police on 999 immediately.”