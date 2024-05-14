Stone Cross care home celebrates superstar staff member

During Dementia Action Week, staff and residents at Barchester’s Sycamore Grove Care Home in Stone Cross are celebrating a superstar team member who always goes above and beyond to help others. Caroline Chewter is the home’s Dementia Champion whose role it is to provide advice and support for the home’s residents who are living with dementia and their loved ones.

All Barchester staff are dementia trained but in addition, every Barchester home and hospital has a dedicated Dementia Champion who is on hand to offer help, guidance and practical solutions to families who need additional support. Caroline, is Sycamore Groves’ Dementia Champion, she is exceptionally caring and always goes the extra mile to ensure her residents and their friends and family have everything they need to live life to the fullest. She is full of good ideas for how to help families and loved ones overcome any difficulties they might be experiencing.

General Manager of Sycamore Grove, Heather Nwansi, comments: “We are so proud of Caroline and so lucky to have her, she is a wonderful member of the team and all our staff and residents love her. She works so incredibly hard to support all our residents living with dementia and their loved ones and ensure they have everything they need, nothing is too much trouble. It is lovely to be able to recognise her invaluable contribution to the home during Dementia Action Week.”

Sycamore Grove Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove Care Home provides residential, respite and specialist dementia care.

