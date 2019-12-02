Stone Cross church to sleep out for charity

Members of a Stone Cross church will leave the comfort and warmth of their beds on the night of December 7 to join the World’s Biggest Sleep Out.

The congregation from St Luke’s Church, Stone Cross will be taking part in the event to raise money for homeless charities.

They will be sleeping in the grounds of the church during the event, which is part of a worldwide network of sleep outs.

Money raised will be donated to the Eastbourne charity Warming up the Homeless, and to the international charity Institute of Global Homelessness.

Churchwarden Dr David Hanraty said: “It promises to be a cold wet night, but we are lucky enough to only do it once.”

Among those sleeping out are Father James Vine and Father Danny Pegg who will be joined by Zac Hayns, Simon Lade, and Josh Lade.

They encourage members of the public to join them for the sleep out and have raised more than half of their £300 sponsorship target via their online fundraising page.

The fundraising page can be found here.