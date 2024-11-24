James Green was on the way to do some shopping when the incident unfolded yesterday (Saturday, November 23).

It comes as the impact of Storm Bert continues to be felt across Sussex, with a weather warning in place until 9pm today (Sunday, November 24).

James said: “I was out walking up the road. I went out to do some shopping and all of a sudden I heard this crack. The tree fell in front of me and I had to run out of the way.”

He added he suffered an injury to his leg as a result of tripping over the falling tree, which landed on a car in the street.

The incident happened in St Botolph’s Road in Worthing, West Sussex.

There have been multiple reports of fallen trees across Sussex, including in Gillsmans Hill, Hastings and the A273 Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill.

Scaffolding has also collapsed in Chandos Road, Worthing and Churchill Square car park, Canon Street, Brighton.

Storm Bert is expected to bring more windy weather and gusts of up to 65mph today.

The Met Office issued amber and yellow warnings for rain and wind across the UK ahead of this weekend.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Strong winds due to Storm Bert may cause some disruption across central and eastern parts of England during Sunday.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves. Some bus and train services will probably be affected, with some journeys taking longer. Some short term loss of power and other services is possible. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.

“South to south-westerly winds will be strong and gusty throughout Sunday, easing from the west through the afternoon and early evening as a band of heavy rain associated with a weather front clears eastwards.

“Gusts of 45-55 mph widely with a few exposed sites, mainly over high ground and along south facing coasts seeing a few gusts of 60-65 mph.”

