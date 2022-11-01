Heavy winds from Storm Claudio have upended a tree causing it to fall down on flats on a Bognor Road. Pic by Neil Cooper

At 1am on November 1, heavy winds felled a tree on Berrymill Close, hitting the local flats on the street.

The tree was seen completely ripped from its roots on the Arun District Council estate.

The fire service were called to the incident where they taped up the felled tree to ensure no further damage.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Last night at 1.32am we were called to a fallen tree at Berrymill Close, Bognor Regis.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Bognor Regis to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a large tree which had fallen into a house. Firefighters worked to stabilise the unsafe structure and make the area safe. They also carried out a welfare check on the residents.