Heavy winds from Storm Claudio have upended a tree causing it to fall down on flats on a Bognor Road. Pic by Neil Cooper

At 1am on November 1, heavy winds felled a tree on Berrymill Close, hitting the local flats on the street. The tree was seen completely ripped from its roots on the Arun District Council estate.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Last night at 1.32am we were called to a fallen tree at Berrymill Close, Bognor Regis.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Bognor Regis to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a large tree which had fallen into a house. Firefighters worked to stabilise the unsafe structure and make the area safe. They also carried out a welfare check on the residents.

