Storm Eowyn: Birling Gap steps closed following yellow weather warning

The steps leading to the beach at Birling Gap have been closed following a yellow weather warning.

The steps at Birling Gap have been closed since Wednesday, January 22 following The Met Office’s yellow weather warning for wind in coastal areas of Sussex, which will be in place until 11.59pm on Friday, January 24.

On Wednesday, January, 22, a spokesperson for Wealden District Council said: “Due to the yellow weather warning predicted on Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th January, we have asked our friends at the National Trust to restrict access to the stairs at Birling Gap.

“There will therefore be no access to the beach during this time.

The steps leading to the beach at Birling Gap have been closed following a yellow weather warning. Picture: Raquel Rodriguez

“The situation will be reviewed on Saturday morning.”

The National Trust, who manage Birling Gap, also advised the public to keep away from the cliff edges..

They said: "Please be advised that a named storm with high winds is forecast for Friday 24th January.

"We advise that visitors remain away from cliff edges and the beach during storm periods."