Storm Eunice: Aldi roof blown off in East Grinstead as superstore closes

The Aldi superstore in East Grinstead has temporarily closed after the shop's roof has blown off during Storm Eunice

By Frankie Elliott
Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:13 pm
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:26 pm

The Aldi superstore in East Grinstead has temporarily closed after the shop's roof has blown off during Storm Eunice.

Aldi confirmed this afternoon the damage to the store on London Road was caused by the storm.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning in East and West Sussex starting at 5am, stating there is a 'good chance' that flying debris could result in loss of life. The national supermarket also said nobody hurt by the damage and the store will remain closed until further notice.

