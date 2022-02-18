Storm Eunice causes trees to fall in Chichester and Goodwood

The storm has continued to ravage the district throughout the day. SUS-220218-143436001

Storm Eunice which has caused havoc in the South East has continued its path of destruction today (February 18).

Strong winds have uprooted the tree located at the Cattle Market car park in Chichester.

Kennel Hill in Goodwood was also affected by a fallen tree on the road, causing major delays.

Chichester, West Sussex, UK. Tree down on Kennel Hill, Goodwood due to Storm Eunice. Members of the public in queueing traffic pictured taking action and removing it to open up the road thanks to Steve Christopher from NSF Solutions Ltd. SUS-220218-143425001

Luckily, Steve Christopher from NSF Solution Ltd, along with some other helpers, was on hand to help clear the tree allowing the road to go back to normal.