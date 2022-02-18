Storm Eunice causes trees to fall in Chichester and Goodwood

Storm Eunice which has caused havoc in the South East has continued its path of destruction today (February 18).
Strong winds have uprooted the tree located at the Cattle Market car park in Chichester.
Kennel Hill in Goodwood was also affected by a fallen tree on the road, causing major delays.
Luckily, Steve Christopher from NSF Solution Ltd, along with some other helpers, was on hand to help clear the tree allowing the road to go back to normal.
