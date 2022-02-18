Storm Eunice forces parts of Cowdray Estate to close

SUS-200109-114534001

Storm Eunice has made its way through Midhirst forcing many businesses to close as the high winds ravage the South East.

A Red weather warning for the storm has forced the estate to partially close with some amenities remaining open, as long as they deem it safe to do so.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on Twitter Cowdray Estate wrote: “Please note that the Shop & Café will remain open as usual as long as it is safe to do so.

“@johnsonsfish1 will be in the courtyard from 11am-2pm operating from their van.

“Cowdray Living is closed. Check Cowdray social media for updates regarding our opening.”