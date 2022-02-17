Storm Eunice: no change to bin collection service in Arun— but keep an eye out

Although there are no planned changes to the bin collection schedule tomorrow (February 18), worsening weather reports means a council spokesperson has asked residents to consider keeping their bins behind for an extra week.
"With the weather reports looking worse and to minimise risk and potential mess, if you are able to wait an extra week to put your bins out we would be grateful," they said.
The spokesperson went on to ask residents to keep their eyes peeled on social media for any update tomorrow morning, 'in case collections can't be made as normal due to the expected storm.'
Finally, residents have been asked to bring their bins in as soon as possible after they have been emptied, in order to avoid mess.