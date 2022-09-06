Storm outfalls authorised in Bognor Regis, Aldwick and Felpham after thunderstorm tears through Sussex

Releases lasting 1.83 hours each took place at outfalls in Aldwick, Bognor Regis East, and Pagham at 9.54pm last night, according to Southern Water's tracking app Beachbuoy, which provides real-time updates on sewage releases across the coast.

The releases came in the wake of a thunderstorm which saw heavy rain throughout the area.

A spokesperson for the water company said: “Rain can overwhelm the combined sewer and drainage system which exists in many parts of our region. To protect homes, schools and businesses from flooding, storm overflows act as a release value and release excess water into the sea. These discharges are heavily diluted, typically being 95 per cent rainwater. There are around 15,000 storm overflows in England and approximately 1,000 in our region.”

Southern Water, who were fined £90 million last year, caused fury across the coast last month after sewage was pumped into the ocean across eight Sussex beaches, including Bognor Regis.

At the time, ta spokesperson said ground couldn’t absorb surface run off after heavy rainfall, leading to more water than usual in the network, overwhelming it.

Last month’s outfalls prompted a massive response from the community, with a number of MPs – including local MP Nick Gibb – signing an open letter describing the sewage releases as ‘unacceptable’, and hundreds of protestors gathering in Aldwick last week to urge legislators to take more direct action against the water company.