Storrington care home gets new minibus named after late resident

For more than 30 years, Neville served his country with ‘Loyalty, courage, and good conduct’, as Her Majesty the Queen commanded in his RAF commission in 1959.

His memory lives on at Sussexdown through donations which have seen the provision of the new minibus, the funding for a driver, a staff fund and a fund for additional activities, outings and entertainment for residents. Home manager Paul Morris said: “From all of us at Care South, we would like to extend our gratitude and thanks for this wonderful gift”