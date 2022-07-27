Storrington care home gets new minibus named after late resident

Residents at a Storrington care home welcomed a brand-new minibus to the home named ‘The Baker Bus’, which was donated by the estate of the late Wing Commander Neville Baker, a former resident at the home.

By Megan O'Neill
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 12:42 pm

For more than 30 years, Neville served his country with ‘Loyalty, courage, and good conduct’, as Her Majesty the Queen commanded in his RAF commission in 1959.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

His memory lives on at Sussexdown through donations which have seen the provision of the new minibus, the funding for a driver, a staff fund and a fund for additional activities, outings and entertainment for residents. Home manager Paul Morris said: “From all of us at Care South, we would like to extend our gratitude and thanks for this wonderful gift”

The Baker bus
ResidentsHer MajestyPaul MorrisRAF