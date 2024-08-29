Storrington kids' fun day hailed a great success
A total of 330 cheese toasties, 300 ice pops, 150 hair braids and 800 balloons were given out free of charge during Storrington’s annual kids’ fun day.
The event, organised by Horsham District Council neighbourhood wardens Chris Poore and John Sampson, is being hailed a great success.
Activities on offer at the event – held at Chanctonbury Leisure Centre – included a climbing wall, bouncy castle, stalls and sports activities.
Plans are now being drawn up for further fun events.
