Storrington man's mission to save dolphin species under threat
A Storrington man has embarked on a mission to save a freshwater species of dolphin facing extinction.
Luke Coleman has launched a fundraising appeal and has written a children’s book in a bid to help save the Gangetic Dolphin, a species found in the Ganges River which flows through India and Nepal.
"Sadly this little known species is at risk of extinction due to pollution, river construction projects such as dams and climate change,” says Luke.
Once present in tens of thousands, numbers of Gangetic Dolphins have dropped from around 4,500 in 1982 to an estimated 1,800 now.
"The situation is bad so I have written a children’s story to highlight some of the dangers facing them which I eventually plan to take down the Ganges and deliver to schools and temples,” said Luke.
Last summer Luke travelled from his home in Storrington to Scotland and walked from John O’Groats to Lands End to raise funds for his mission.
"I set up a go fund me page and have so far raised £3,451 out of my £5k target.”
Luke says that by educating those who live near the river Ganges, along its banks, about the harm caused by pollution to the dolphins is critical to the conservation effort.
In particular he says he believes that the future lies with the younger generation and he hopes they can be inspired to care about the dolphins’ plight and will want to change for the better how the river is currently being devastated.