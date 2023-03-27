Wing commander John Richard Bell MBE, DFC, LdH, RAF (retired), who lives at Lysander House (R a F a Housing Ltd), was born on March 25, 1923, in Wandsworth.
He moved to a flat in Storrington in 2004 and likes the area for its access to the countryside and the seafront, as well as its closeness to his family.
John, who moved into Lysander Court in 2017, is still active in the community. He said: “I’m of an age where I’ve covered all that I want to do or am able to do. But I like to attend any organised meetings that go on the village.”
His hobbies have included caravanning, golf and gliding.
In his early years John attended Westcliffe High School for boys and then Glyn Grammar School in Ewell. He was just 16 years old when war was declared with Germany and after he left school he found a job as an office boy with a firm of chartered accountants.
John joined the RAF in June 1941 at age 18. After his training in Devon and South Africa, he became a bomb aimer on the Lancaster and joined the 619 squadron in June 1943, later joining the 617 squadron.
In 1944 he met his wife Florence and they had a daughter, Jennifer Susan.
After leaving 617 squadron, John continued as an accountant for the RAF, and then later in photographic intelligence until he retired at age 55.
During his retirement he was elected as a local councillor and in 1984 he became deputy mayor of Huntingdon. He became the president of the 617 squadron association and campaigned for a memorial for the lost crews of bomber command.
His medals include: MBE, the Distiguished Flying Cross, the 1939-1945 Star, the Aircrew Europe Medal, the Defence Medal (Local Defence Volunteer 1942), the War Medal, the British Commonwealth Medal (Korea), the Interational Medal Korea, the Malaya Medal and the Legion D’Honneur.
John has four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
When asked what advice he has for people who want to live a fulfilling life, he said: “Follow your instincts and stay with it.”