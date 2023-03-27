A Storrington resident and former RAF wing commander celebrated his 100th birthday at the weekend with his friends and family.

Wing commander John Richard Bell MBE, DFC, LdH, RAF (retired), who lives at Lysander House (R a F a Housing Ltd), was born on March 25, 1923, in Wandsworth.

He moved to a flat in Storrington in 2004 and likes the area for its access to the countryside and the seafront, as well as its closeness to his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, who moved into Lysander Court in 2017, is still active in the community. He said: “I’m of an age where I’ve covered all that I want to do or am able to do. But I like to attend any organised meetings that go on the village.”

Wing commander John Richard Bell MBE, DFC, LdH, RAF (retired) celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, March 25

His hobbies have included caravanning, golf and gliding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his early years John attended Westcliffe High School for boys and then Glyn Grammar School in Ewell. He was just 16 years old when war was declared with Germany and after he left school he found a job as an office boy with a firm of chartered accountants.

John joined the RAF in June 1941 at age 18. After his training in Devon and South Africa, he became a bomb aimer on the Lancaster and joined the 619 squadron in June 1943, later joining the 617 squadron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wing commander John Richard Bell MBE, DFC, LdH, RAF (retired) celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, March 25

In 1944 he met his wife Florence and they had a daughter, Jennifer Susan.

After leaving 617 squadron, John continued as an accountant for the RAF, and then later in photographic intelligence until he retired at age 55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his retirement he was elected as a local councillor and in 1984 he became deputy mayor of Huntingdon. He became the president of the 617 squadron association and campaigned for a memorial for the lost crews of bomber command.

His medals include: MBE, the Distiguished Flying Cross, the 1939-1945 Star, the Aircrew Europe Medal, the Defence Medal (Local Defence Volunteer 1942), the War Medal, the British Commonwealth Medal (Korea), the Interational Medal Korea, the Malaya Medal and the Legion D’Honneur.

Wing commander John Richard Bell MBE, DFC, LdH, RAF (retired) celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, March 25

John has four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what advice he has for people who want to live a fulfilling life, he said: “Follow your instincts and stay with it.”

Wing commander John Richard Bell MBE, DFC, LdH, RAF (retired) celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, March 25

Bomb aimer John Bell with the crew of Lancaster JB 131 on December 18, 1943

Wing commander John Richard Bell MBE, DFC, LdH, RAF (retired) celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, March 25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad