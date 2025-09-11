Story of Morrisons in Littlehampton told in wool to honour staff and the 'More' they give

The Woolly Wednesday group makes bollard covers to put a smile on customers' faces as they enter the store.

Using knitting and crochet, they like to surprise community champion Alison Whitburn with their intricate creations.

Three new bollard covers for autumn appeared on Wednesday, September 10, as an homage to staff and the work they do in store, as well as for charity.

Alison herself features with a trolley full of Pick Up Packs, copying the bags available in store for customers to buy to donate to Littlehampton and District Foodbank. Alongside is store manager Shaun Schofield with a trolley full of plants.

Further down the bollard cover, Alison features again, this time abseiling, reminding people of her fundraising effort for Chestnut Tree House hospice. She was part of a team of 16 staff who raised more than £4,500 at the Arundel Castle Abseil in March 2023.

Completing the scene is a Morrisons More motif with uniform draped around, to represent the uniform events Alison helps to run at Chilgrove House Community Centre to help local families in need.

Alison said: "They surprised me again! Jen embellished the More motif, as they all said that Morrisons gives so much more to the community."

Another bollard cover pays homage to the café, where the group was based until it was closed in March. Meetings now take place in a community room on the first floor.

Alison said: "There are lots of images of food and it has been embellished with their café order. It looks amazing."

The third bollard cover features the Covid bus that operated from the car park, surrounded by miniature versions of the bollard covers the Woolly Wednesday group have made in the past.

