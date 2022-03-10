‘Strange lights’ spotted in the sky around Horsham

Residents in Billingshurst and Southwater have reported seeing large bright yellow-white lights over the villages at night.

And speculation has been growing over what the lights could be.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who witnessed the lights - one in the early hours of Monday and one on Tuesday night - say the lights were ‘definitely not aircraft.’

News

And they have ruled out the lights being a star, or the planet venus.

Many have now taken to social media suggesting the lights could have been the International Space Station passing directly overhead.

Others have suggested drones or weather balloons.

Have you seen the lights? Email the West Sussex County Times at [email protected]