Stream, rocks and birch trees to be removed in major changes to Horsham town centre

A stream, rocks and birch trees in Horsham town centre are to be removed to make way for more outdoor eating and entertainment space.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham District Council has decided to go ahead with major redesign plans for the Bishopric area between the Lynd Cross and Olive Branch pubs which will see the removal of the stream and the birch stand on the site of the former Shelley Fountain.

But other controversial plans – to remove the cobbles in the town’s Carfax – are now to be decided by West Sussex County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The moves follow the results of a survey launched by the council to obtain residents’ views on its proposed major changes to the town centre.

How the Bishopric in Horsham town centre could look after removal of the stream, rocks and birch stand on the site of the former Shelley Fountain

A spokesperson said: “The range of suggested proposals that were positively received by local people and agreed upon by the council include: In the Bishopric area, generally open up the area and improve access, providing more public seating, space for tables and chairs, entertainment space, landscape greening, additional cycle parking near the shops and better provision for market traders and outdoor events. Overall retain pedestrian priority access around the area.

“Worthing road area off the Bishopric – widen and realign bus station crossing, retain trees and enhance planting.

“Carfax area – retain and improve current bus stop facilities and infrastructure including seating, retain current access arrangements for drivers throughout the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says that it is to engage further with West Sussex County Council ‘about the value and practicality of retaining the cobbles. If retained, remove the ‘raised tables’ at pedestrian crossing points.

“If WSCC require cobbles to be replaced with asphalt/chippings, agree a surface treatment that is appropriate for the conservation area and retain the raised tables to reduce traffic speeds and to support the operation of the Carfax as a pedestrian priority area.”

There was an outcry among residents when proposals to remove the cobbles were first raised by the council with some declaring that it risked Horsham ‘losing its historic character.’ The council had planned to remove the cobbles – which replaced a former tarmac surface in the 1990s – with ‘a suitably coloured asphalt surface.’

More about the feedback and proposed designs can be viewed here: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/council-democracy-and-elections/consultations/consultations/a-new-vision-for-horsham-town-centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “Overall the improvements are set to create a better environment for active travel, improve safety for all users; pedestrians, cyclists and those who are mobility impaired, deliver improvements to street furniture and way finding signage, improve facilities for street markets and outdoor events and provide new urban green space with new planting schemes.

“The council is preparing to significantly invest in the design and build of the Bishopric improvements within the next two years. It is also looking at the design of improvements to the Carfax area in order to secure grant funding to invest in this area at a later date.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for planning and infrastructure Ruth Fletcher said in a message to residents: “Your views have been instrumental in helping us to decide what to include and what not to include in our revised proposals.

“I am excited about the proposed improvements which will greatly help to promote a sustainable environment, better access and a thriving economy for Horsham.”