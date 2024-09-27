Street art in Burgess Hill: telecommunications box gets rugby themed makeover as artist finishes eye-popping design

Published 27th Sep 2024
Another Virgin Media telecommunications box has been given a colourful makeover in Burgess Hill.

Burgess Hill Town Council shared photos on Facebook this week showing the decorated box on the corner of Royal George Road and Denham Road.

A council spokesperson thanked artist Betty Le Bon, saying: “Her design portrays Burgess Hill Rugby Club.”

In April the council called for talented artists in the area to submit designs for the cabinets. They said: “Burgess Hill Town Council entered an agreement with Virgin Media to give local artists a platform to paint suitable designs on some of the grey cabinets around Burgess Hill. Designs are to reflect a significant aspect of the community such as its history, activities in the area or nature. To date there are eight grey cabinets that have had a makeover around the town.”

A telecommunications box on the corner of Royal George Road and Denham Road in Burgess Hill, decorated by artist Betty Le Bon

People can find out more at www.burgesshill.gov.uk/virgin-media-boxes.

In July, the Middy interviewed artist Holly Sellors about her Jill windmill design that she painted on the London Road cabinet opposite Thorne’s Café.

Two of the other designs in Burgess Hill are at Greenlands Close, where there is a painting of Burgess Hill Water Tower by Ian McConachie, and Junction Road, where there is a painting of film-maker and beekeeper J.C. Bee-Mason by Richard Black.

