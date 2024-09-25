Street art transforms eyesore building near St Leonards Warrior Square station

The move follows concerns from local residents who were calling for action to be taken over the derelict building.

The building, which housed the Alpha Cafe and a taxi firm in St John’s Road, has been empty for several years and has fallen into a state of disrepair.

A sign near the empty premises, said Network Rail sold the Alpha Cafe and the surrounding land up to the playground, including the taxi office and yard to London-based property developers The Arch Company in February 2019.

Peter Price had said: “The building is in a dangerous condition. Locals are concerned and Hastings Borough Council have given us a link for us to report the building for them to take action.”

Artists involved in the project to give it a fresh look included Guerilla Joe, Seema Gill and Richard Heley.

Rihard Heley said: “We would like to thank organiser Christine Gist and generous suppliers of paint Brewers, and their kind, friendly manager Mandy.”

The Arch Company submitted a planning application to the council in November 2021, seeking permission to refurbish the buildings that housed the cafe and taxi office.

The authority granted the company planning permission in October last year.

The plans just detailed refurbishment but do not state what the building will be used for. It mentions replacement of all wooden casements on the cafe windows and demolition of the garage extension at the former taxi firm part of the building.

1 . Artwork by Guerilla Joe, Seema Gill and Richard Heley on the front of the old Alpha Cafe building in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 24 2024. Artwork by Guerilla Joe, Seema Gill and Richard Heley on the front of the old Alpha Cafe building in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 24 2024. Photo: staff

2 . The Alpha Cafe pictured in March 2024. The Alpha Cafe pictured in March 2024. Photo: staff

3 . Artwork by Guerilla Joe, Seema Gill and Richard Heley on the front of the old Alpha Cafe building in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 24 2024. Artwork by Guerilla Joe, Seema Gill and Richard Heley on the front of the old Alpha Cafe building in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 24 2024. Photo: staff