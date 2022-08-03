Street food festival will bring flavours of the world to Bognor

Taking place on the recently developed Place St Maur, “TASTE! Bognor Regis” will feature ‘something to tickle everyone’s tastebuds’, as well as a top musical line-up featuring headline acts, professional DJ’s and a hearty helping of local talent.

Saturday, August 20 will see vocalist Rowetta take to the stage. A long-time member of Mancuian rock band Happy Mondays, Rowetta has also performed as a back-up singer for Gorrillaz, Peter Hook and The Light and Hacienda Classical.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer songwriter Nigel Clark will be performing on Sunday, August 21. Known for his rapport with audiences, Clark found fame in the mid 90s with his band Dodgy. Look forward to a number of hits from his critically acclaimed albums, including ‘In a Room’, ‘If You’re Thinking of Me’ and ‘Good Enough.’

Headliner Nigel Clark