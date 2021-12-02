Residents of The Bricky were joined by Councillor Gloria Hill, who agreed to flip the switch, on Sunday, November 28.

Organiser Wendy Veck said: "This Christmas we thought it would be nice to do something a little different. We organised an early evening light switch on and family get together.

"The Peacehaven Players, who have had to cancel this years panto, agreed to sing a few carols and we had the Dough box pizza company come along offering tea, coffee and pizza."

The organising group were set up just before the pandemic to support the surrounding area of The Bricky, with the help of the Sussex community service team – Making it Happen.

At the light switch, The Making It Happen team arranged a craft stall for children to make Christmas decorations. There was also a sweet and Christmas gift stall run by residents.

Take a look below at some of the photos from the event.

The event had support from the housing officer, local councillors and the PCSO.

