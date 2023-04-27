Edit Account-Sign Out
Street parties to celebrate the Coronation in Mid Sussex: here’s the full list of events for Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Hassocks and other parts of the district

Mid Sussex residents are getting ready to celebrate the King’s Coronation over the Bank Holiday weekend of May 6-8.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST

The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III takes place on the Saturday with the Bank Holiday falling on the Monday after that.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”

The Prime Minister announced the Bank Holiday in November last year, calling the Coronation of a new monarch ‘a unique moment for our country’.

Mid Sussex residents are getting ready to celebrate the King's Coronation over the Bank Holiday weekend of May 6-8.
Mid Sussex residents are getting ready to celebrate the King's Coronation over the Bank Holiday weekend of May 6-8.

Street parties have been planned across the Mid Sussex district, and West Sussex County Council said it has been notified of 185 public Coronation-themed events taking place throughout the county.

Saturday, May 6

Fry Crescent, Burgess Hill (1pm until 11pm)

Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint (10.30am until 9pm)

College Lane, East Grinstead (8.30am until 12pm)

Cheney Crescent, Haywards Heath (10am until 11.45pm)

Akehurst Close, Copthorne (12pm until 10pm)

Haywads Road, Haywards Heath (10am until 10pm)

Catkin Way, Haywards Heath (10am until 11pm)

East Street, Turners Hill (8am until 10pm)

Sunday, May 7

College Road, Haywards Heath (10am until 9pm)

Luxford Road, Lindfield (9.30am until 7pm)

Ockley Way, Hassocks (10am until 8.15pm)

Dorset Avenue, East Grinstead (9am until 10pm)

Clayton Avenue, Hassocks (10am until 6pm)

Semley Road, Hassocks (9am until 8pm)

Boltro Road, Haywards Heath (12pm until 12.30pm)

Church Road, Copthorne (11am until 9pm)

The Quadrant, Hassocks (7am until 11pm)

Friars Oak Road, Hassocks (10am until 10pm)

Compton Road, Lindfield (11.30am until 10pm)

William Allen Lane, Lindfield (10am until 7pm)

Charlswood Road, East Grinstead (12pm until 8pm)

Sergison Road, Haywards Heath (11am until 4pm)

Newlands Close, Hassocks (11am until 10pm)

Milton Crescent, East Grinstead (11am until 8pm)

Chichester Way, Burgess Hill (11.30am until 4.30pm)

Pasture Hill Road, Haywards Heath (12pm until 6pm)

Hambrook Hill, Burgess Hill (1.30pm until 6pm)

High Street, East Grinstead (10.30am until 6pm)

Silverdale Road, Burgess Hill (1pm until 5.30pm)

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

