Pett Level Road

A long stretch of coastal road at Pett Level is set to be closed to traffic for five weeks while major work takes place to improve its condition.

The work will restrict access to Pett Level beach and the sea wall, which is popular with walkers and dog-owners.

Pett Level Road in Pett closed on Monday, September 30 and will be open to traffic again on Friday, November 1. The closure is between Chick Hill and Smugglers End Park to enable resurfacing, hedge cutting and associated work to be carried out.

The closure will be in effect every day from 7am to 7pm, and there will be no on-street parking for the duration of the work.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “This is a well-used stretch of road which has suffered deterioration over time. This work will result in a smoother drive for motorists. Disruption is inevitable with a scheme of this scale, and we apologise for the inconvenience this will cause residents and motorists.”

A diversion will be in place, and this will be signposted. There will be a separate route for larger vehicles due to width restrictions on the diversion route.

Access will be maintained for residents and emergency services during the works.

Shuttle buses will be arranged for schools and other essential services. Information on buses and the phases of work will be available at https://live.eastsussexhighways.com/highway-schemes/pett-level-road-pett-carriageway-works.

Any changes due to weather conditions will be shared with residents and businesses, and publicised on the East Sussex Highways website.