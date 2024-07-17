'Striking' Midhurst properties among 16 shortlisted for prestigious design award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A residential property project in Midhurst has been shortlisted for the prestigious South Downs National Park Design Award.

Lannings Way, in Midhurst, is in the running alongside gorgeous properties from across the South Downs, wrestling for the top against properties from East Sussex, Hampshire and elsewhere in West Sussex.

Built by the team King and Drury Construction, Lannings Way is a four-home project intended to celebrate contemporary design within the historic setting of Midhurst. The four properties are the product of MH Architects in Chichester, and the South Downs National Park itself, incorporate zinc roofs with contrasting tumbled brickwork, for a striking overall impression.

A King and Drury spokesperson said: “The street scene on Bepton Road has a varied mix of architectural styles and periods so we decided to produce new properties with an architectural language of our time. We are delighted with the end result and hope to open the way for more "grand design" properties within other traditional locations.”

Lannings Way, in Midhurst.

The project is one of 16 properties on a shortlist carved out from more than 60 nominees across Hampshire and Sussex for this year’s awards, which also includes an eco-home, temple, and the restoration of a 570-year-old timber house.

Shortlisted nominees are in with a chance of winning beautiful new trophy, handcrafted in South Downs oak by West Sussex based sculptor Alison Crowther.

The judging panel includes members of the National Park’s Design Review Panel will visit each site as part of the judging process and decide a winner for each of the four categories: Residential; Non-residential, Landscape and Conservation.

Members of the public have been invited to have their say, too, however, and are free to vote on their favourite of the 16 shortlisted properties for the People’s Choice Award.

All the winners will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony, to be held at the South Downs Centre – itself a converted Victorian school – in Midhurst on 2 October.

Mike Hughes, Planning Director (Interim) for the National Park Authority, thanked the nominees and added: “We’ve got an incredible mix of projects that show how diverse the built environment is in the South Downs, which is by far the most populated of any National Park in the UK and is a place where people, nature and history come together."