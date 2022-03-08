A student from Hurstpierpoint has raised funds for the Newhaven Lifeboat Station (RNLI), after she built a radio controlled yacht.

Bea's year 9 class were ere invited by their school to take on a creative project of their choice, which led the 13-year-old to construct an International One Metre (IOM) model yachts and the challenge of building one herself.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bea said: "I built the yacht in my grandfathers workshop. It was very precise and tricky work, the gluing of each individual mahogany strip, in particular, took a great deal of time and concentration."

Bea said: "I built the yacht in my grandfathers workshop. It was very precise and tricky work, the gluing of each individual mahogany strip, in particular, took a great deal of time and concentration."

The secondary school built the hull using one centimetre wide by one metre long lengths of mahogany strips. These were fixed around a template and both ends were tapered, so that they fitted at the bow and stern ends of the vessel, as a full size wooden boat is made.

Bea’s grandfather, Noel West of Piddinghoe, said: "Once Bea had got underway with her project, it became apparent that it was going to be extremely expensive to get it finished. The keel alone can cost £300 and a completed model can be £2000."

With the help of her grandfather, Bea appealed to International One Metre Radio Sailing Great Britain (IOM-GBR) members, who responded with great generosity in an effort to help Bea complete her project, which she did over a period of six months and predominantly during lockdown.

Noel West, said: "Many IOM-GBR sailors contributed the parts that Bea required, including the keel, rudder, mast, sails and radio control gear. It really was amazing."

By way of thanks for the members’ donations of model-parts, Bea’s grandfather promised to make a donation to the RNLI in recognition of the IOM-GBR members help.

Bea and her grandfather visited Newhaven Lifeboat station to meet her volunteer crew and Lewis Arnold (coxswain/mechanic). They presented their RNLI donation of £250.

Lewis Arnold, Newhaven RNLI Coxswain/Mechanic, says: "We are so impressed with Bea’s commitment and hard work. It is very blowy today out on our decking and her IOM rigging is weathering the storm.

"We are extremely grateful to Bea and her grandfather for their support of the RNLI and helping us to save lives at sea. We wish Bea every success with her sailing."