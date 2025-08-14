Students at East Sussex College celebrate A-Level results

T-Level students impressed with their performance across subjects, with over 74% achieving Distinctions or Merits. This year saw a 96% pass rate for T-Levels.

A-Level students across the Eastbourne, Hastings and Lewes campuses celebrated another strong year of results. 49 courses achieved a 100% pass rate.

Abdul-Waheed Khan received an A in Biology, A in Chemistry, and an A in Maths in his A-Levels, and said: “I managed to get three A’s. It was a pleasant surprise, so I’m very happy. Next up, I’m potentially going to university to study data science now I’ve got the grades to go forward with it. If I could tell my past self one thing it would be: don't be scared to ask questions and go beyond what you need to learn – that will help you stimulate a better understanding of the subjects.”

Having completed her T-Level in Education and Early Years with a Merit, Lily Mae Dengate said: “I wanted to pass so I’m happy with my results. Our tutor Lorraine has been amazing, the whole time she was really great, if we needed help she was always there. We’d even get a call on Google Classrooms if we needed it. I received my place at the University of Brighton for primary education teaching for 5-11 years. I’d recommend the course if you are willing to put in the work. It’s worth it in the end. I’m now a qualified practitioner because of this course”

Harriet Grey earned a Merit in her Education and Early Years T-Level said: “I achieved a Merit, so I’m happy with my results. My tutor was literally always there for me, even if I sent an email at 8pm on a Sunday my tutor would answer – it was brilliant. Next up, I’m going to study at Canterbury Christ Church to do Business Management and Marketing Media – the dream is to work in F1 one day, so we’ll see! The placement aspect is really good because you pick up career skills moving forward which you can apply to your future.”

After achieving a Distinction in her Management and Administration T-Level, Shoma Ansary said: “I’m very happy with my grades. My tutors provided me with resources and tools, and throughout the year they answered any questions I’ve had. It was really helpful. Next I’m hoping to go to the University of Sussex to study AI. I’d definitely recommend my course to others, if you are into business or want to expand your knowledge in that field, I’d highly recommend it – it also offers industry placements which are really good for employment.”

Rebecca Conroy, CEO and Principal of East Sussex College, said: “We’re so proud of our students and all they’ve achieved. These results reflect their hard work and the dedication of our brilliant staff. Whether they’re moving on to university, apprenticeships, or work, we know that they are ready for future success. East Sussex College will always be rooting for them.”

